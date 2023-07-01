Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $396.55 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002225 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $396.55 million and $87.55 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,598,088 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 582,598,087.8974359 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.66999081 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $176,167,442.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

