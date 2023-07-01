Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 5,419,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SUPIF stock remained flat at C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Supermarket Income REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

