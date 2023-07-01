SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.86 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $157.84 million and approximately $30.86 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,226,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,639,506 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

