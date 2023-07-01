Susquehanna Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $54.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a top pick rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.32.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 53.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.