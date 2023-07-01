Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.