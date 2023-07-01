Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.