Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

THWWW stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THWWW. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 298,378 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

