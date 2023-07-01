Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 55.1% in June

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

