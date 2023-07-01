TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 7th Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 314.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,287 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.14% of TC Energy worth $56,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TRP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,362. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.20%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

