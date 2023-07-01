TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.99

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.99 and traded as low as C$52.41. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.82, with a volume of 8,738,237 shares.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

