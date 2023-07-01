TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Bank of America

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

