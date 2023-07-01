Tecsys Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Tecsys Price Performance

TCS opened at C$27.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.75. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.92 million, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

