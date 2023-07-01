Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TECTP stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

