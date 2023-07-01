Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

