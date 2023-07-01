Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Shares Down 0.4%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. 242,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 201,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

