Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Tenaris accounts for about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

