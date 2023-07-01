Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Terra has a market capitalization of $197.52 million and approximately $53.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 306,085,735 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

