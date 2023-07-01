Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $507.01 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $507.01 million and $27.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,767,065,955 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,642,925,676 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

