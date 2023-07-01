Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $507.01 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $507.01 million and $27.97 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008843 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002682 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,767,065,955 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,642,925,676 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
