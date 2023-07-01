Terra Classic Price Down 4% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $507.96 million and $31.27 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,771,145,706 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,603,159,602 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

