TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0124 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $120.96 million and $7.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,471,219 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,998,532 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.