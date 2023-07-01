TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0123

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $120.13 million and $5.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,463,092 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,986,662 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

