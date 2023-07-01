Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $781.03 million and $17.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002486 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,698,657 coins and its circulating supply is 943,531,214 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

