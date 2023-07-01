The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $323.93

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.93 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.79). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.83), with a volume of 5,937 shares trading hands.

The Character Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £58.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Character Group

The Character Group Company Profile

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.21), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($61,465.42). In other The Character Group news, insider Carmel Warren bought 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £4,998.32 ($6,355.14). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.21), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($61,465.42). Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.