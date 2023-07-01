The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $323.93

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.93 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.79). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.83), with a volume of 5,937 shares trading hands.
The Character Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £58.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,505.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
The Character Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 9,000.00%.
The Character Group Company Profile
The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.
