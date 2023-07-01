The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 18,007,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.