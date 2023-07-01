The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

