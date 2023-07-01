The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 70.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 100.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,739,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

