The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.78

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.05. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 407,637 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
