The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.78

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.05. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 407,637 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $259.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 27,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

