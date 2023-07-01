The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

