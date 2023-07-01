The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $196.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.