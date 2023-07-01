The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 269,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

