The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,753. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 328,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.