The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.82

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.78. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 18,933 shares traded.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,141,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.