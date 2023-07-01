The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 4,579,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,929. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.