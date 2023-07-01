THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on THG from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. THG has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

