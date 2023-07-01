Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $233.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $233.53 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.33 or 0.99988567 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02293044 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,087,573.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.