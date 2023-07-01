Threshold (T) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $235.02 million and approximately $35.90 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.50 or 1.00005363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02293044 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,087,573.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

