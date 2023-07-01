Tompkins Financial Corp Has $296,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.59. 271,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $697.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $795.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

