Tompkins Financial Corp Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.99. 3,096,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

