Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 620 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,071. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

