Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 821 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,629,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

