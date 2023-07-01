TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Up 191.9% in June

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the May 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TOP Financial Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Trading Up 20.4 %

TOP opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. TOP Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $256.44.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

