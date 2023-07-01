TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,063,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,932,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

TTE stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

