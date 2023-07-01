TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Stock Price Down 1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 86,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13,258% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

