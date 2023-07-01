Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $8.73. Travelzoo shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 124,606 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,091,530.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,091,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,797 in the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

