Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.10. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 112,188 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

