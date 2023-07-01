Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of TFC opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

