Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNP. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $17.82 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

