Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 112,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 255,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

