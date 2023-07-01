Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 978,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 73,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,942. The company has a market cap of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.44. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

