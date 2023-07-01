U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
U.S. Gold Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of USAU opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.