U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

U.S. Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USAU opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.