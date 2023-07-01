UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in UBS Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in UBS Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

