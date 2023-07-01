UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $155.12 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $152.84 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.47.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

